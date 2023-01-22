Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra's Blake Govers leads Kookaburras to dominant win at Hockey World Cup

By Tony de Souza
Updated January 22 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 5:25pm
Blake Govers celebrates with a Kookaburras teammate after scoring a goal against India in Adelaide last November. Picture by Mark Brake/Getty Images

Illawarra's Blake Govers was the four-goal hero as the Kookaburras hit South Africa 9-2 in their final pool game to book an automatic quarter-final berth at the Hockey World Cup in Rourkela.

