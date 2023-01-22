Illawarra's Blake Govers was the four-goal hero as the Kookaburras hit South Africa 9-2 in their final pool game to book an automatic quarter-final berth at the Hockey World Cup in Rourkela.
The Australians, who won bronze in the last Cup in 2018, will now wait to face the winner of the Spain/ Malaysia crossover match on Tuesday.
Australia completely dominated this match last Friday against the African hockey champions, who only had two brief moments at the beginning and end of the game to score their two goals.
Govers, with 126 goals now to his credit, said it was good to get the top spot in the pool and have the maximum time to get ready for the quarter-final.
"I had a good start to the game with the first goal with an easy touch," Govers said.
"I probably should have got a few more, but will have to settle on four."
Govers, who also earned the player of the match award, struck his first goal in the fourth minute, finishing off a move from Tom Craig and Lackie Sharpe.
Minutes later, the Africans surprised the Kookaburras when Nobile Ntuli fired a shot between goalkeeper Andrew Charter's pads to level scores at 1-1.
Towering striker Tom Craig took the score to 2-1 in the 10th minute when he made way into the circle and connected a well timed tomahawk hit past the African keeper. Govers scored his second goal in the final minute of the first quarter from a direct drag flick.
The second quarter saw Govers complete his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the fourth minute and, a minute later, added his fourth goal after converting a pass from Daniel Beale for a 5-1 score. After this, Jake Harvie and Beale scored two quick goals, taking the score to 7-1 at halftime.
The third quarter only resulted in one goal for the Kookaburras when Jeremy Hayward fired a drag flick two minutes into this half. Govers then had an opportunity to increase his score, but his shot from a penalty corner went over the goal, keeping the score to 8-1.
Tom Brand increased the score to 9-1 two minutes into the last quarter when he finished a rebound hit from Tim Howard, playing his 100th game for the Kookaburras.
The last 10 minutes belonged to South Africa, earning two penalty corners and with two minutes to go, Tevin Kok reduced the deficit from a tomahawk hit after collecting a long ball from Tim Cassein.
The second pool match saw Argentina play out a 5-5 draw with France and take second position in the pool behind the Australians, with seven points to Argentina's five points.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.