A parade of vintage aircraft above Flagstaff Point will be a high point of Wollongong's Australia Day celebration on Thursday.
Up to six aircraft from HARS Aviation Museum will take off from Shellharbour Airport at 5.45pm and fly to Warilla, then north along the coast at 500ft off Stanwell Tops, returning at a height of 1,000ft via Flagstaff Point at Wollongong Harbour then back to the airport.
The last landing at the airport is scheduled for 6.45pm.
As of Monday morning, the weather forecast was for a top of 29 degrees, with a possible shower or two in the evening.
Meticulously maintained by volunteers at the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society (HARS) these are some of the almost 60 aircraft of significance to Australia's aviation legacy which are on display every day for visitors to HARS Aviation Museum.
Located at Shellharbour Airport, just off the old Princes Highway, HARS Aviation Museum is open from 9.30 to 3.30 daily (except for Christmas Day), while the last guided tour starts at 2 pm.
Visitors can make a meal of it when they drop into Café Connie (open 10 am to 2 pm) where the daily blackboard menu offers a value selection of hot and cold foods plus barista coffee.
Details of check-in at www.hars.org.au.
