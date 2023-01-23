Every Friday and Saturday morning, there's a line of people snaking their way up Crown Street, all after one thing: a sweet fix from Miller's Local Bakehouse.
The hole-in-the-wall bakery only opens its Crown Street doors for two hours every Friday and Saturday, where the pastry line begins to form even before 9am.
The brains (and hands) behind the operation is baker Emma Huber, who has amassed a cult following of locals waiting eagerly for the bakery's changing menu to drop every week.
Even if you haven't dropped into the Wollongong nook, you've likely tried a Miller's creation: they supply croissants to around 15 cafes in the area, and hold a pop-up at Austinmer's Moore Street General on Thursdays.
While the unconventional operation was initially a way to keep the bakery going through COVID by limiting contact, it just worked too well, Ms Huber said.
The baker and her chef husband Yon Miller used to run a cafe at the same Crown Street site, but moved toward a wholesale bakery five years ago, adding their retail and pre-ordering element during COVID.
"It was a great way to control the time that my staff were on site, and a great way to control wastage because we knew exactly what it was that people had ordered, and we can cook to that amount," Ms Huber said.
The baker announces her changing menu each week over social media, where she connects with locals over what they're craving.
"People will slide into the DMs and say 'Oh, we loved this, or can you try that? My mum used to make this, can you try it?' It gets my staff involved and I guess the customers involved, as well," she said.
The changing menu allows her to get creative, Ms Huber said, taking inspiration from her childhood memories and pastries she loved as a kid.
About the bakeries dedicated fans, Ms Huber said it's heartwarming to be a constant part of their lives.
"It's the most incredible, ongoing support," she said.
While the Crown Street hole-in-the-wall has become a favourite for many Wollongong locals, Ms Huber said the bakery won't be there much longer, after the building was recently sold to developers.
She assured locals not to fear - they've got a new location in the works in Bulli, and she hopes to keep the Crown Street nook open for as long as possible.
