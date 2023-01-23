Athletics Wollongong talents shine at 2023 Illawarra Track Classic

The Illawarra Blue Stars hosted one of the most prestigious track events on the NSW sprint calendar, the Illawarra Track Classic, recently at Kerryn McCann Athletic Centre.
Hundreds of athletes and spectators from across the NSW's sprinting community gathered for the competition, and the program was split into two parts. The main program consisted of 60m sprints, open javelin, and 400m A, mile and 3km races.
As a club, Athletics Wollongong were proud of their junior cohort who contested the open class divisions. They may not have attained a place amongst the hundred plus competitors within that division, however they tried and pushed, just to see how well they would perform.
AW club medallists were:
Charlize Colwell. Won silver in the open para women's 60m (9.71s) and contested the open women's 100m (15.78s) and the pre-program 400m (1'19.43s).
Em O'Sullivan, won gold in the women's 45-49 mile. O'Sullivan took a commanding lead from the start and was never really troubled finishing in a very quick 5'40.13s.
Ginger Siasat. This improving junior sprinter, won silver in the U/14 women's 60m (8.23s) and ran 13.29s in the open women's 100m.
Justin Miller and Tim Bradford. These male 35-39 teammates had an interesting 60m sprint battle, with Bradford winning in 7.21s and Miller running a close second in 7.25s.
Kailee Moore. Claimed silver in the U/20s women's 60m (7.77s).
Peter Gandy. Claimed silver in the men's 60-64 60m (9.15s).
Liz Lobb. Won gold in the women's 35-39 60m (8.67s).
Loen Sevastos. Won gold in open women's 400m pre-program (58.26s).
Louis Losurdo. Claimed silver in U/20s men's javelin (43.01m).
Maiya Hewitt. Won gold in women's long jump division three (4.98m).
After some injury scares, Mitchell O'Neill bounced back to finish fifth in the open men's 60m (6.75s) and 10th in the 100m (10.51s). Miller Siasat scored a nippy 11.80s in the open men's 100m and came fifth in the men's U/16s 60m final (7.35s).
Other highlights included Nicole McHenry (masters women's 45-49) claiming silver in the 60m (8.70), finishing in 13.73s in the open women's 100m, and finishing fourth in the open women's long jump div three (4.27m). Olivia Sivills finished third in the open women's 3000m (10'29.17s) and Ashleigh Goncalves was sixth in the open women's 400m A race (59.96s).
Athletics Wollongong is also grateful to the spirited efforts of their unplaced guys and gals, who in some cases, just narrowly missed placing in their events:
Abby Cox, open women's 100m (13.56s); Brock Scrivener, open men's 60m prelims (7.03s), open men's 100m (10.87s); Chase Grant, open men's 100m (11.47s); Ella Hewitt, open women's 100m (12.78); Fred Hamblin, open men's 400m pre-program (53.61s); Isaac Parks, U/20s men's 60m prelims (10th in 7.11s); Jett Link, open men's 60m prelims (7.20s), open men's 100m (11.30s); Keira Rejske, U/18s women's 60m (ninth, 8.31s), open women's 100m (16.55s); Maya Francis, open women's 60m prelims (8.07s), open women's 100m (12.70s); Michael Doodson, open men's 60m prelims (7.81s), open men's 100m (12.15s); Rebekah Power, open women's 400m pre-program (1'02.64s); Romina Garcia, open women's 60m prelims (10.04s), open women's 100m (15.94s); Sam Zustovich, open men's 60m prelims (6.86s), open men's 100m (10.67s); Scarlett Dunne, U/16s women's prelims (8.50s), also competed in open women's 100m (13.38s); and Tierney Dunne, open women's 100m (12.04s).
Meanwhile, the Blue Stars held an event called the "Turkey run" on January 18.
In this event, competitors run over 80m and are electrically timed, walking back to the start and running again, keeping as close as possible to their first recorded times.
Two AW juniors went the closet amongst the 47 game competitors. Ella Hewitt won top prize with a very close 0.05s variation and Michael Melfi was second with 0.06s.
At the event, Chelsy Wayne also broke a long standing U/18s discus record by more than 8m with 46.75m. Wayne has had a purple patch this year, with a massive 48.86m throw at a NSW Throwers Club meet recently, which is well above her current national U/16 No.1 ranking throw of 47.99m.
Olivia Sivills also smashed the original women's U/20s 800m record of 2.36.1s, to a new time of 2.25.02s.
Young middle distance champion Harry Keats put on an historical 600m distance display.
Ably paced by clubmates Chelsea Nicol and Fred Hamblin, Keats ran an unofficial faster than boys U/16s world record time of 1.26.40. Nicol clocked 1.42.99 and Hamblin clocked 1.29.97. The whole club rallied around the trial, cheering the trio on for every metre.
Finally, Lake Illawarra Athletics Club's Summer Carnival went ahead on January 8.
Well done to the following AW members:
Louis Losurdo. Won gold in men's open triple (11.04m) and silver in both long jump (5.46m) and javelin (40.21m).
Ayla York. Girls u/10s, finished first in 200m (32.92s), first in 800m (2.52.17s), first in 400m (1.12.17), second in high jump (1.17m), third in shot put (5.47m). Girls 11 years, long jump (3.46m) and discus (11.90m).
Chelsy Wayne, women's 18 years plus. First in discus (47.78m).
Sonny O'Brien. Boys u/12s, finished first in high jump (1.40m), first in 80m hurdles (14.61s), second in 100m (14.75s), third in triple (8.41m), third in 200m (31.45m). Boys u/13s, long jump PB (4.46m), javelin (15.32m), discus (25.26m), 400m (1.14.48).
Randy O'Brien. Boys u/12s, finished second in high jump (1.35m), second in 200m (31.29s), second in javelin PB (27.20m), 800m hurdles (16.76m), 400m (1.14.14), 100m (15.41) and discus (25.35m). Boys U/13s, long jump (4.22m).
Amelia Bongiorno, girls u/13s. 100m (16.18s), 200m (37.05s) and discus (12.76m).
Elyse Bongiorno, girls u/8s. 70m (13.89s), 200m (42.22s), 600m hurdles (13.92) and shot put (3.76m).
Lucy Schofield, girls u/11s. Third in discus (21.62m), 80m hurdles (16.90s), shot put (7.11m) and 100m (16.91s).
Chelsea Nicol, girls u/13s. 100m (16.72s), 200m (33.25s), third in 800m (2.37.37), triple (9.13m) and shot put (6.97m).
