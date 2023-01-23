Marine Drive bus lay-over versus parking - the fight is not over: Editorial

News the bus layover will return to Marine Drive for at least another 12 months will come as both a relief and an annoyance in equal measures for the people of the Illawarra.
Let's face it; we've all enjoyed having 70 extra parking spaces at South Beach, particularly during the busy summer period.
But it came at a price, which Wollongong City Council and Transport for NSW believe is not worth paying - yet.
Let's recap. The buses were moved from their regular lay-down site so the road could be prepared for the finish line when the UCI Road World Championships came to Wollongong.
Marine Drive needed to be straightened for the event, so the bus drivers parked their vehicles at temporary layover areas on Crown, Burelli, Harbour and Market streets.
For the last seven months, they have been forced to use toilets provided by churches and the Steelers Club.
Meanwhile, residents living near Market Square park told the Mercury they were fed up with the noise and traffic congestion being caused by the buses parking on Market Street.
Throughout the disruption, the council has said the arrangement is temporary but added it was working "on a long-term solution to bus parking and layovers".
In a statement yesterday Wollongong City Lord Mayor, Gordon Bradbery AM stressed: "It was a taste of council's long-term vision for this site, which will see it provide more parking options for our foreshore precinct, as well as supporting diverse use of the Lang Park area for a wide range of events."
You don't need to be a genius to read between the lines on this one.
Council wants more parking and fewer buses on Marine Drive, and while it has folded on this occasion, there's more to come.
Of course, none of us should be surprised by this.
The Illawarra Sports and Entertainment Precinct Redevelopment masterplan, which the council is signed up to, describes a bus interchange at Stewart Street, complete with 'modern facilities'.
All we need now is state/federal/private funding or a miracle to make the dream come true in the next 12 months.
- Gayle Tomlinson
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.