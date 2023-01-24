The Debate: Greed, or a fair case? NRL-RLPA stoush puts season at risk

Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports writers JOSH BARTLETT and JORDAN WARREN discuss the ongoing stoush between the NRL and Rugby League Players Association. Are the modern-day players being too greedy or is their case more than fair?
BARTLETT: Well, Jordan, we are now a couple of weeks out from the NRL trials - and just over a month away from round one - and there seems to be no end in sight to the battle between the NRL and Rugby League Players Association.
Negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement began more than a year ago, but things have really ramped up in the past week or so, as the delays continue. Players have refused to take part in the regular club media and promotional duties, while a host of NRL and NRLW stars - including Dragons representatives - have flooded social media feeds with blank, teal-coloured tiles all sharing a unified message: they are unhappy with the perceived lack of progress in the negotiations.
The old saying goes "there's always two sides to every story", and I think, in this case, the truth probably lays somewhere in the middle. The RLPA say they are trying to see an income raise for minimum pay-earning players and that's it not just about the money: key areas include wanting proper medical support for retiring players and they want the NRLW to finally get a CBA. On the flip side, the NRL believe their offer is more than adequate and the players are just being greedy.
Jordan, can you make sense of this all?
WARREN: You are most certainly right in the sense that there are always two sides to a yarn, but for the players to be taking this much drastic action, there's got to be something not quite right. In all honesty, I can see this situation getting worse before it gets better and there truly seems like there is no end in sight. The whole thing could get very messy.
In terms of the men's - at the risk of talking generally - they do get paid very well. But that does not mean they are not in their own rights to protest if they have something that is affecting them. During COVID-19, there weren't too many professions in the world that survived as well as professional sportspeople, so I don't by into the fallacy that they don't get paid enough.
The women's is a whole other ball game however. Scheduling of their seasons between the Harvey Norman Premiership and the NRLW alone is a cause for concern in this whole campaign.
How are the female athletes supposed to commit to NRLW contracts when they cannot be certain that the season will get underway or how the season would even look should it go ahead? Furthermore, do they feel like if they play for the Steelers in Harvey Norman, should they only accept a contract offer from the Dragons - should it ever come?
It's all these questions that are not being answered.
So Josh hand-balling back to you, do you think there is an easy solution and if so, who needs to budge, the players or the NRL?
BARTLETT: It's a tricky one, mate. Because I can understand both sides of the argument. All I know is that there needs to be answers soon, because the footy season is fast approaching.
If the waiting game continues, I guess we'll get our first answers in the coming fortnight. The pre-season trials officially begin on February 9, while the NRL All-Stars men's and women's games between the Maori and Indigenous sides are set to be held two days later. At this stage, there is a good chance that neither will feature any top-line stars.
Broncos forward and RLPA representative Kurt Capewell has not ruled out strike action and there still remains areal chance that the NRL season proper could be delayed - or round one could look very different.
In his Daily Telegraph column, journalist Dean Ritchie somewhat cheekily suggested that more than 160 American rugby league players could be flown over to fill the void, while other suggestions have included promoting NSW Cup players to the top grade as, at the very least, a bandaid solution.
It all makes for a very murky situation. Jordan, can you realistically see the NRL season being postponed? And what impact would that move have on broadcasters such as Fox and Channel 9?
WARREN: I think if the start of the NRL season is postponed, it spells massive trouble for broadcasting rights in the future.
If potential broadcasters see this situation and more importantly, if they see that the NRL cannot get a proper grasp on defusing tensions, then how can they pledge funds to a competition that they cannot guarantee will go ahead with the proper schedule? Fox and Channel 9 were loyal during the pandemic and, despite little to no crowds, were still there with the money to keep the competition going.
Take away that money, the NRL is in strife, as any competition would be in the same shoes.
If the competition does go ahead Josh - both NRL and NRLW - and there are a number of star players not playing, do you think it would be a blessing in disguise for perhaps some NSW Cup talents that will be given their shot at first grade? And secondly, do you think the competitions can survive without its 'x-factor' players?
BARTLETT: It's definitely a tough situation. You would imagine the NRL and broadcasters may be willing to take that gamble for the trials - but it will be a different situation when the NRL season kicks off.
The pandemic certainly highlighted the fragility of all sport in Australia, not just the NRL. And I think the game, more than ever, needs the biggest stars playing.
But, as we continue to play the waiting game, let's just say the season kicks off as scheduled in March. Jordan, who do you see as the favourites to claim the 2023 premiership? And can the Dragons finally make their return to finals footy?
WARREN: It is hard to go past the Panthers again in 2023. In terms of the Dragons, anything is possible in the NRL and despite a turbulent off-season, if they can start the campaign with a few wins, then confidence can grow in any team.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
