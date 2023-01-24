The Debate: Greed, or a fair case? NRL-RLPA stoush puts season at risk

The old saying goes "there's always two sides to every story", and I think, in this case, the truth probably lays somewhere in the middle. The RLPA say they are trying to see an income raise for minimum pay-earning players and that's it not just about the money: key areas include wanting proper medical support for retiring players and they want the NRLW to finally get a CBA. On the flip side, the NRL believe their offer is more than adequate and the players are just being greedy.

