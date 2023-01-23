With the Women's World Cup on the horizon, it's never been a more important time to get Illawarra juniors involved in football.
Football South Coast last week opened registrations ahead of the 2023 season, with FSC particularly focused on drawing more young girls and boys to the sport.
It shapes as a crucial year for FSC, as they look to capitalise on the Women's World Cup being held in Australia and New Zealand from July.
"Clubs are working hard behind the scenes to get ready for the season ahead," FSC chief executive officer Ann-Marie Balliana said.
"We've been working with clubs over the last year and really looking at opportunities that we'll have this year with the Women's World Cup. So a lot of clubs are looking at girls-only teams so that we can form girls-only competitions, which I think will really help drive up participation.
"About 25 per cent of our players are female, so we're hoping that we can drive that up a little bit more and girls can play in an environment where they feel confident. But there's always an option to play with the boys in mixed competitions, if that's what they want.
"The spotlight on female sport in general has really grown and, obviously with the Women's World Cup, I think we'll see a boost in numbers hopefully this year, but next year as well. Hopefully the community gets to really feel what such a global game this is, and understand how big female football is. And having a Women's World Cup in our backyard will really drive some interest."
Last week's registration event was held on the same day that FSC released the 2023 Premier League draw. The Illawarra's top-flight comp will kick off on March 2 with Cringila and Coniston meeting at Crehan Park.
Two days later, IPL newbies Helensburgh will travel to Macedonia Park to face reigning premiers Wollongong United while, in the other Saturday games, the White Eagles will host Tarrawanna at Terry Reserve; Corrimal will tackle Bellambi at Memorial Park; and South Coast United meet Olympic at Ian McLennan Park. Port Kembla will take on Bulli at Wetherall Park on the Sunday.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.