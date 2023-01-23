Greens say winning Illawarra seats off Labor just a matter of time

The Greens figure the time is nigh for the Labor stranglehold on the region.
On Monday, Greens Upper House member Abigail Boyd was in Wollongong to formally launch the state campaigns for two of its candidates - Kit Docker (Keira) and Jamie Dixon (Shellharbour).
With the last federal election seeing voters turn away from Liberal and Labor in favour of minor parties and independents, Ms Boyd doesn't believe that was an aberration.
"I think it will flow through," Ms Boyd said of the March 2023 election.
"From what we're seeing at the moment, particularly on the North Shore of Sydney, there's a real appetite for something different.
"When you have the Liberals putting up stale man after stale man as their candidates and you have no vision coming from either Liberal or Labor ... people have had enough.
"We saw that during the federal election. We had a record vote for the Greens and we're expecting that same rejection of the two-party system in this state election."
... we will win these seats eventually.- Greens MLC Abigail Boyd on the Labor held Keira and Shellharbour
That same rejection could even come to the Illawarra, where Labor has long held power.
The party has held Keira since its inception in 1988 and Shellharbour since its creation in 2007 - and the idea that Labor might lose either seat would seem unfathomable to most.
But Ms Boyd is a believer in "never say never".
"In Queensland we had people telling us we couldn't win lower house seats in the federal election," she said.
"We knew we could because we knew our policies were resonating with our communities and we had good local candidates out there talking with voters, explaining not just our policies but what they are about as individuals with integrity.
"So we absolutely believe, if not this time, then we will win these seats eventually."
Mr Dixon has run for the Greens at all three levels of government - this is his seventh election campaign.
His desire to contest the March 2023 election is to show people there are options beyond the two major parties and he feels the Greens can make a difference.
"In areas like Balmain and Newtown and Ballina, where we've had Greens MPs elected and re-elected, there's been fantastic social infrastructure put in for the community," he said.
"At the moment in Shellharbour it's easier to find a pokie than it is a hospital bed, an affordable house or a seat on a train."
Keira's Docker - a disability support worker - is a first-time candidate.
"I wanted to run because I wanted to have a platform where I could push the major parties for real change," Mr Docker said.
"I'm a renter, I understand the struggles of renting and the pressure that creates on people and households - and I didn't believe enough was being done."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
