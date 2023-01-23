Australia Day celebrations are set to begin on a warm and sunny note but a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon could force Illawarra residents indoors.
According to The Bureau of Meteorology the day of the public holiday will be mostly sunny with a medium chance of showers in the latter half of the day.
"At the moment we have got zero to three millimetres for possible amounts of rain on Thursday," a bureau spokesperson said.
The thunderstorm though may be an unwelcome guest putting the festivities on hold, BOM reassures it will not be a severe one.
Illawarra will also feel the heat the next couple of days as the temperature rises consistently up until Thursday.
"For Wollongong we've got top of 29 on Thursday which will come down to 24 on Friday," the spokesperson said.
"The temperature will increase again over the weekend with conditions remaining partly cloudy."
People are being advised to keep an eye on their local weather forecast on the BOM website or app for any changes closer to the day.
The stormy weather could spell trouble for the Wollongong City Council's Australia Day community event starting at 5pm.
While light showers or moderate wind will not be a factor in the altering of the event timeline, severe weather conditions might get the council to reconsider schedule adjustments including calling off the fireworks planned for 9pm.
The event taking place at Wollongong Harbour is set to feature a DJ, food vendors, activity and play areas and free face painting with fireworks to end the day.
More information about the family friendly community event can be found on the Wollongong City Council's website.
