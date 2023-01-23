Australia Day should be changed to March 3, Letters, January 24

In this instance, the actions of a small group of anonymous, unaccountable public servants has the potential to subvert the democratic process. If justice delayed is justice denied it's particularly true in this matter. It's denied not only to the accused and his accusers but also to the 50,000 voters of Kiama electorate who, in two months' time, will be faced with a dilemma; do they re-elect a Member who has served the electorate well for 12 years, in the knowledge that their vote would be wasted if Mr. Ward is later convicted or do they 'play safe' and vote for another candidate?