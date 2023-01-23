Australia Day should be changed to March 3, Letters, January 24

Illawarra Mercury
Australia Day should be changed to March 3, Letters to the Editor, January 24

January 24 2023 - 4:00am
Australia Day and the associated discussion as to whether it is appropriate, is looming. They seem linked. Independence, or the monarch's birthday for monarchies. Only Australia celebrates a date linked to arrival of the dominant ethnic group. National days should be an occasion for unity not argument. Ours is not.

