Australia Day should be changed to March 3, Letters, January 24

Australia Day and the associated discussion as to whether it is appropriate, is looming. They seem linked. Independence, or the monarch's birthday for monarchies. Only Australia celebrates a date linked to arrival of the dominant ethnic group. National days should be an occasion for unity not argument. Ours is not.
A better day is March 3. On this day in 1986 the Australia Act, adopted by the British and Australian Parliaments, came into force. In it the British renounced all residual existing rights they had in Australia. We could still call it Australia day! Although we retain a Monarch, legally different from that of the UK, his sole remaining duty is to agree to the PM's nomination for Governor-General. March 3 is in effect our Independence Day.
David Goss, Woonona
I'm not a great fan of celebrating Australia Day, a day that should be associated with freedom and unity, on the day the British founded the penal colony of New South Wales.
But regardless of that, what I would love to know and understand is; what do people imagine would be the worst possible consequences of changing the date of Australia Day from Jan 26th to a day that was more acceptable to many indigenous Australians and people like myself? If the date is changed, what's the worst thing that could happen ? Can we have a media discussion on this ?
Doug Steley, Heyfield
There's a delay in the criminal justice system which will affect the March State election. Allegations were first aired in May 2021 concerning Kiama's State member, Gareth Ward leading him to resign his ministerial roles and remove himself from the Liberal party room
Over a year later, on 19 August 2022 Mr Ward was committed to stand trial on historic sexual abuse charges. Five months have elapsed, and the case has still not come to trial. I'm one of a number of electors who have contacted the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions questioning the delay. Their response is a refusal to offer any kind of explanation.
In this instance, the actions of a small group of anonymous, unaccountable public servants has the potential to subvert the democratic process. If justice delayed is justice denied it's particularly true in this matter. It's denied not only to the accused and his accusers but also to the 50,000 voters of Kiama electorate who, in two months' time, will be faced with a dilemma; do they re-elect a Member who has served the electorate well for 12 years, in the knowledge that their vote would be wasted if Mr. Ward is later convicted or do they 'play safe' and vote for another candidate?
Philip Thorniley, Berry
