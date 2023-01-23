Organisers of the Inaugural Masters Rugby League Carnival are praying for some good weather second-time around.
The Shellharbour Stingrays Rugby League Football Club had planned to run the first event of its kind for the Illawarra on October 8-9 last year.
But the wet weather meant the carnival had to be postponed, with Shellharbour Stingrays RLFC president Matt Poort announcing this week the event would now be held over the weekend of March 4-5 this year.
"The Stingrays saw the need, especially with the impact of COVID and the wet weather over the last few years, to give those older or former players, who often have roles in coaching and administration an opportunity to have a bit of fun, run around and laugh but most of all re-connect with their mates," Poort said.
"We hope to get up to 20 teams for the carnival, which according to our modelling, will inject around $250,000 into the local economy, with around 400 people set to utilise local accommodation providers, restaurants and hospitality venues."
Event coordinator Paul Smith said masters (over 35's) was played to modified rules, with only 11 on the field. No scores are kept and no winners are crowned.
"Short colours indicate levels of contact (white = full contact, red = hold, yellow = touch), as it's all about the participation," Smith said.
"We want all levels of players to come along, participate with their mates and most importantly, go back to their normal roles on Monday."
Teams will play three games, two on the Saturday and one on the Sunday.
Poort is encouraging the whole Rugby League community from across the State to get behind the Carnival.
"We would love to see as many teams entered as possible for this now annual event. We will have three fields in operation at Flinders Reserve, Wattle Road and Shellharbour, so we can take a fair few teams, but as we have already had a great deal of interest, teams are encouraged to apply early," he said.
A non-refundable cost of $100 is required to secure a team's place. Nominations close on February 17 at 5pm.
A surprise 'representative' game will also be held.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
