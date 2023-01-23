The surf life savers army will be on high alert on Thursday as Illawarra residents look to make their traditional Australia Day visit to the beach.
The public holiday which sees a spike in drowning incidents every year will have the full force of beach rescuers on ground.
Wollongong Surf Life Saver Shannon Fox who recently won the Young Citizen of the Year award for her contribution on the beach and in water was involved in one of the two rescues on Australia Day last year.
"I just happened to be down at the beach training with my sister and best friend at 7am when two people got catastrophically caught in a rip," she said.
"The three of us went into action and conducted a pretty serious rescue. At one point we lost one of the patients under water for a brief period of time, we couldn't find her."
When Ms Fox finally found her, the rescued pair were taken to the shore.
"And the same day about 7.30pm that night we had another after hours rescue," she said.
Ms Fox who was the first female club captain of Wollongong City Surf Life Saving Club said the after hours rescue team remains on standby on the Australia Day holiday.
"We are called to conduct higher levels of after hours rescues," she said.
"We have volunteer life savers around the community on call-out lists. If after hours rescue is alerted then community volunteers are contacted immediately."
The Wollongong community's love for its beaches, Ms Fox said, is reflected in the large number of beachgoers on January 26.
"I want everyone to have a lovely Australia Day but also be mindful that we all want to go home happy and healthy," she said.
The patrol captain will be on Wollongong beach this Thursday ensuring people remain safe on the ground as well as the water.
"There's no two ways about it- if there's no flags no swims," Ms Fox said.
"Lifesavers and lifeguards are there to help you swim in safe places so listen to the people in red and yellow."
Ms Fox, the captain of the emergency-response call out team, was named the Illawarra, NSW and Australian Life Saver of the Year last year for her outstanding work and commitment to the community.
Despite being born deaf and not being able to wear her hearing aids in water, Ms Fox completes her rescues with skilful perfection, not letting her disability hold her back but rather using it to promote inclusivity.
Ms Fox's recent accolade presented by the Wollongong City Council is a welcome addition to her long list of achievements.
"Winning the award was very exciting - there are a lot of people in the community and in my circle who help me do what I do and I really appreciate that," Ms Fox said.
