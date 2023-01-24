An Austinmer mechanic accused of giving a woman a black eye after headbutting her several times in the face at the weekend will remain behind bars.
Eddie Duarte, also known as Adelino Duarte, failed in his bid for release at Wollongong Local Court on Monday.
The 48-year-old faces charges of aggravated break and enter and commit a serious indictable offence, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and destroying property. He is yet to enter a formal plea.
Police will allege Duarte was drinking with the woman on Sunday, January 22 before he went home.
According to tendered court documents, the alleged victim then locked her house prior to going to bed, placing a high chair against the back door knob for security.
The court heard details surrounding why the alleged victim barricaded herself inside were unknown, with information also scant in police facts.
It is alleged Duarte entered the home in the early hours of the next morning and went into the woman's bedroom.
He is accused of grabbing her by the neck and shaking her, allegedly headbutting her in the face several times, causing her to suffer a black eye.
Duarte then allegedly grabbed a bottle of water on the bedside table and poured it over the woman while she laid on the bed, before allegedly pouring Jim Beam over her and throwing the empty can at the wall.
He also allegedly put the woman's iPad in a laundry sink, submerging it in water and destroying it.
The victim called triple-0 after Duarte left, according to court documents, which say he was arrested shortly after.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Kate McKinley opposed Duarte's release, arguing it was a "serious" assault.
Defence lawyer Olivia Rinaldi accepted it was a "serious example" of domestic violence, but argued there were gaps in the police facts.
"Taking the facts at their highest, there are still holes ... the facts don't say why the chair was there," Ms Rinaldi said.
Ms Rinaldi noted Duarte had not offended since he was jailed in 2019 for unrelated matters and proposed a raft of bail conditions.
However Magistrate Claire Girotto denied his release and said a full-time jail sentence was likely if Duarte was found guilty.
"These allegations are extremely serious," Magistrate Girotto said.
The matter was adjourned to March 22.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or family violence contact the national sexual assault, domestic violence counselling service 24-hour helpline 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
