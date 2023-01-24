The five brightest emerging stars of Illawarra women's football

As the countdown continues until the Women's World Cup in July, there's never been a more important time for female football in Australia - and particularly here in the Illawarra.
Wollongong is set to play a key role in the Matildas' Cup campaign, with Shellharbour product Caitlin Foord and former Illawarra Stingrays forward Mary Fowler now crucial members of the Aussie squad.
However, the Illawarra talent production line doesn't end with Foord and Fowler. Here, we take a look at the five brightest emerging local stars in the women's game.
The former Figtree junior is now one of - if not the - first name on the teamsheet for A-League Women's powerhouses Sydney FC.
The midfielder has been crucial to the success of the Sky Blues in recent seasons with the team taking out the last two minor premierships.
Reaching the top of her game, the 22-year-old has made her claim for a potential World Cup squad berth. At such a young age, Hawkesby has the potential to go to great heights and become the next Caitlin Foord.
Don't be surprised if an overseas club move eventuates for Hawkesby in the near future.
The Shellharbour product is toiling hard with Sydney FC and has now made her debut at A-League Women's level.
She has received praise from her teammate Hawkesby - who told the Mercury both Jynaya and her sister Indiana (who is on a scholarship deal at the Sky Blues - that both of them had been training at a very high level on a consistent basis.
Watch this space as she could very much be the future of Illawarra football.
Fresh off the back of her U-20 Matildas World Cup captaincy reigns, Gallagher is leading the Wanderers revival in the A-League Women's this year.
If she keeps banging in the goals like we've have seen so far this year then she is certainly in line to represent the national team for a long berth.
Illawarra football fans will have the chance to see her in action up close and personal when she lines up for the Illawarra Stingrays this NPL season.
A solid full-back for the Wanderers with Gallagher in the A-League Women's, Matos has become a constant figure for Western Sydney.
Another current Stingray, Matos is a tenacious, hard working defender that never gives up and leaves everything out there on the field.
Well in line to become another Illawarra footballing legend.
From the local league this pick, Cowan has become one of the best prospects in the Football South Coast Women's Division One competition playing for Albion Park.
In the first year with the White Eagles in 2022, Cowan scored 12 goals in 11 matches to help the side win the minor premiership.
Still at a young age, Cowan could well and truly get her name into Stingrays or general NPL discussions if she continues with this form.
We will see how she goes in 2023 but look out for this one local football fans.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
