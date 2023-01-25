Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

OAM honour sees David Swan follow in father Barry's footsteps

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
January 25 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Ousley resident David Swan is receiving an OAM for services to the community. Picture by Robert Peet.

When he was told he would be awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia, David Swan figured it had to be a scam.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.