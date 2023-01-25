January 26 was a poor choice for Australia Day. Letters, January 26

The 26th of January was never a good choice for Australia Day. We did not become Australia on that date in 1788. We became a hotch potch of penal colonies established on land that did not belong to us. The name "Australia", although not new, was first used by the great navigator Matthew Flinders on a hand drawn map published in 1804. We became a Federation, independent of Britain on 1st January, 1901.
The current idea that people can choose whether or not to work on January 26th, well meaning though it may be, makes a mockery of Australia Day as a time of celebrating together. Let's choose a more suitable date for all to celebrate but keep January 26th as a day of remembrance for and reflection on the wrongs perpetrated upon the First Nations people.
Let's remind ourselves that it is not today's citizens who committed those wrongs and stop apportioning blame to them. Let's use that day to learn from the mistakes of the past and to look forward to a future of unity and understanding.
Barbara Sawtell, Oak Flats
It is regrettable that our unlawful and disgraceful treatment of refugees has outlived Jim Molan who came up with the policy of returning boat people to the country from which they sailed.
Refugees are people who legally come to our shores to look for safety and we treat them as criminals.
Our national attitude to asylum seekers is an appalling reflection on Australia's international reputation and our contempt for the United Nations 1951 Refugee Convention.
The fact that the Albanese Labor government has still not moved on its promises in regard to refugees and visa holders, demonstrates that the racist paranoia of the Dutton/Morrison era is still firmly entrenched in the Department of Home Affairs.
We pay millions of dollars to security firms to destroy the minds and faculties of people whose only crime was to ask for help.
On one hand we have a labour crisis in the bush and on the other we have 60,000 people capable of work. Where is our imagination?
Gerry Gillespie, president, Rural Australians for Refugees, Queanbeyan
It's voting time again. Once again promises are being made on how to use our money to get "them" back in to power. Pork barrel politics, Gladys was right. I'm wondering what's happened to improve the Illawarra region since the last election and I can't remember anything being done.
We continue to pay millions in taxes and get nothing in return. Dangerous roads, not enough teachers, overworked hospitals, the homeless, support services for those in need, workplace training for skilled labour. No agenda available for these.
Tom Wren, Mangerton
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.