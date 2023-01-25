January 26 was a poor choice for Australia Day. Letters, January 26

Illawarra Mercury
January 26 was a poor choice for Australia Day. Letters to the Editor, January 26

January 26 2023 - 4:00am
The 26th of January was never a good choice for Australia Day. We did not become Australia on that date in 1788. We became a hotch potch of penal colonies established on land that did not belong to us. The name "Australia", although not new, was first used by the great navigator Matthew Flinders on a hand drawn map published in 1804. We became a Federation, independent of Britain on 1st January, 1901.

