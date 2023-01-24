Three young Illawarra cricketers have shone for NSW Country at the recent Under 17 Male National Championships in Tasmania.
Bailey Abela (Western Suburbs Cricket Club), Angus Campbell (University Cricket Club) and Ryan Cattle (Keira Cricket Club) helped NSW Country win three of six games played from January 16 to 23.
Abela, a Western Suburbs junior, now playing first grade with Wests, scored 100 runs at an average of 25.00 at the nationals.
Cattle, a Keira junior, who is now playing first grade with Keira, took seven wickets at an average of 29.29 at the nationals.
But it was Angus Campbell, who also had the honour of captaining the NSW Country team, who shone the brightest with bat and ball at the nationals.
The talented teen, who is a former junior at both Northern Districts and Wests, and now playing first grade with University, scored 193 runs at an average of 32.17 and took eight wickets at an average of 14.38 at the nationals.
Campbell's impressive campaign with the bat included two half-centuries, a 51 against Victoria Country and a 88 against South Australia.
He snared two wickets apiece in matches against NSW Metro, Tasmania and Northern Territory, with Campbell's best figures of 2-8 from five overs coming against Northern Territory.
Campbell's impressive showing at the nationals adds to his illustrious cricketing career to date.
He started in Under 11s at Nothern Districts and moved to Western Suburbs to play Under 16.
Campbell played first grade with Western Suburbs in the 2021/2022 season and is now playing first grade with University.
On the representative scene, the talented teen has played for Illawarra each season in every age group from Under 11 to Under18.
For the Greater Illawarra Cricket Zone (GICZ), Campbell has represented in the Under 16 Bradman Cup team, the Under 18 Colts team and the senior team.
But his highlight, along with Abela and Cattle's cricket careers to date was the experience each of them gained at the recent Under 17 Nationals.
"They loved the experience and competing against some of the best young players in the country. The three of them all did well," a Cricket Illawarra spokesperson said.
