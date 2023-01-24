Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Double demerits in force across Illawarra, NSW for Australia Day weekend

Updated January 24 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture by Marina Neil.

Double demerits are in force and police will be out patrolling the roads over the Australia Day period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.