Double demerits are in force and police will be out patrolling the roads over the Australia Day period.
The operation begins at 12.01am on Wednesday and continues until 11.59pm on Sunday, with police targeting speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt and motorcycle offences.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Trent King said police expected a lot of people on the roads from Wednesday and across the weekend.
"While police will be doing everything in their power to work with the community to keep our roads safe, we also want to advise motorists that everyone has a role to play," the Traffic and Highway Patrol commander said.
"Inside each and every vehicle you pass on the road is a loved one: a mate, a mother, a father, child or a sibling - and we can all take steps to keep them out of harm's way."
The number of lives lost on the state's roads this year stands at 13 and while that is seven fewer than at the same time last year, motorists are urged to avoid complacency.
School zones also become operational on Friday.
