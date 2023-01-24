A Nowra boat builder has been convicted of groping a woman, after a Wollongong magistrate threw out his version of events as "smacking of invention".
Brett Montague Masters, 44, will serve a 12 month prison sentence in the community, as a result of his actions on 11 July 2021.
Early that morning, a woman known to Masters was sleeping on a coach at a Nowra house, fully clothed and covered by a blanket.
In Wollongong Local Court, Magistrate Gabriel Fleming found that between 4.30am and 5.11am Masters touched the woman's genitals without her consent.
The action left the woman - who never gave permission for Masters to touch her sexually - feeling petrified and terrified and she lay paralysed in fear.
Immediately after the events, the woman picked up her phone, clothing and keys and left the Nowra address. As soon as she got home she told her mother what had happened and the next day made a complaint to police.
Ms Fleming said the offence had an immediate impact on the woman who took "shower after shower" once she got home.
When police later interviewed Masters he denied the allegations. Instead, Masters fabricated an account that Ms Fleming "stretches credibility".
Masters told the court that he heard the woman moaning loudly and believed she was masturbating. Out of concern for the condition of the couch, Masters said he touched her on the shoulder, despite the woman being fully clothed and covered in a blanket.
Masters said the woman had expressed a sexual interest on a previous camping trip, a suggestion that was denied by the woman's best friend who testified in court.
Ms Fleming said Masters's evidence in court lacked plausability and his manner was "combative" with the police and court.
In contrast, Ms Fleming found the woman gave a detailed, account of events, consistent with her account to her mother at the time and police a day later.
"[The woman's] evidence is highly credible and I accept it," Ms Fleming said.
"On the whole of the evidence I am satisfied the defendant did approach [the victim] on the lounge, touched her genitals without consent and the offence is proven guilty."
Ms Fleming sentenced Masters to a 12 month intensive corrections order, and required that Masters attend treatment for sexual offenders.
Standing in Wollongong courthouse as the verdict was handed down, Masters continued to deny his guilt.
"You can shake your head all you like," Ms Fleming said. "All you are showing today is a complete lack of insight and remorse."
