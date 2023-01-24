Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Brett Masters guilty of groping woman in Nowra

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated January 24 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man gave what a Magistrate described as an account lacking in plausibility of what occurred in the morning of July 11, 2021. Picture from file

A Nowra boat builder has been convicted of groping a woman, after a Wollongong magistrate threw out his version of events as "smacking of invention".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.