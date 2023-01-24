Wollongong man allegedly bolted from cops after found with hatchet

A man accused of concealing a silver hatchet in the waistband of his pants allegedly bolted from police soon after they seized it, a court has heard.
Police will allege Wollongong man Joshua Ready was walking along Crown Street about 1.25am on January 19, and lowered the brim of his hat as he noticed the presence of patrolling officers.
The 33-year-old allegedly attempted to walk away but police caught up to him and asked for his identification.
Subsequent checks revealed he was well-known to police and was on strict bail for an alleged break and enter, which included a curfew condition to not leave home between 7pm to 5am.
Tendered court documents revealed Ready allegedly consented to a search before he removed a silver hatchet from his rear waistband, with police also finding a small torch and a pink smart watch in his pockets.
Police seized the items and will allege they are housebreaking implements possessed by Ready without a lawful excuse. But before police could arrest him, Ready allegedly bolted along Railway Street.
He was arrested a couple of days later just before 11pm on January 21 when police found him sitting in a car at Figtree McDonalds.
Ready is facing charges of escaping police custody, possessing housebreaking implements, and goods in personal custody suspected as stolen. A formal plea is yet to be entered.
He appeared before Wollongong Local Court from the police holding cells on Monday, where Magistrate Gabriel Fleming refused his application for release.
Magistrate Fleming said if found guilty, a full-time custody sentence was likely.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.