Wollongong man allegedly bolted from cops after found with hatchet

Joshua Ready allegedly bolted from cops after being found with hatchet, smart watch

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 24 2023 - 9:08pm, first published 5:00pm
A man accused of concealing a silver hatchet in the waistband of his pants allegedly bolted from police soon after they seized it, a court has heard.

