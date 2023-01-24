New junior doctors start work at Illawarra hospitals

Almost 1100 medical graduate interns will start work in NSW hospitals this week, including 75 junior doctors in the Illawarra/Shoalhaven.
According to government ministers, the class of 2023 represents the biggest ever intake of medical graduates in NSW.
Interns are medical graduates who have finished their medical degree and must complete a supervised year of practice in order to become independent practitioners.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the new graduates would spend their internships gaining experience in a wide range of specialties.
"They will also be a tremendous boost to their colleagues already in the hospitals - our dedicated health staff who have performed remarkably during a very challenging three years," Mr Hazzard said.
"The NSW Government is continuing to invest in building the state's health workforce so that communities continue to receive world-class healthcare in public hospitals in our cities and rural and regional areas."
The new doctors enter into a training program with networked hospitals throughout the state, providing formal and on-the-job training.
For two years they are contracted to rotate between metropolitan, regional and rural hospitals, to ensure the diversity of their experience. They also rotate across different specialties during the intern year, including surgery, medicine and emergency medicine.
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said: "Interns seeking to complete their internship in our regions were able to apply through the Rural Preferential Recruitment pathway and, this year, 176 Rural Preferential intern positions were available - an increase of 13 positions from 2022."
The NSW government is investing $33 billion in health as part of the 2022-23 budget. The government has also announced the "largest workforce boost in the nation's history" with a $4.5 billion investment over four years for 10,148 full-time staff to hospitals and health services across the state.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.