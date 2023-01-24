Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

New junior doctors start work at Illawarra hospitals

Updated January 24 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Hospital. File picture.

Almost 1100 medical graduate interns will start work in NSW hospitals this week, including 75 junior doctors in the Illawarra/Shoalhaven.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.