An Albion Park woman who appealed to the community for help after she was left with just $320 following a house fire has been revealed in court as a tax cheat and welfare scammer, defrauding the taxpayer of tens of thousands of dollars.
Bree Brownlie, 28, pleaded guilty to three counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception, after police checks of her bank records revealed she had fleeced the NSW and Australian governments of over $50,000.
A devastating fire ripped through the Department of Housing house on King Street, Warilla where Brownlie was living in August 2022, destroying her belongings and those of her former partner.
Brownlie took to social media and spoke to The Mercury claiming she was the victim of arson and that all she had left was a $320 disaster payment from Centrelink.
However, documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court state that the house fire was started by a drug user and that earlier that year Brownlie had months earlier fraudulently obtained $39,895 from the Australian Tax Office.
On October 1, 2021, Brownlie had created an Australian Business Number and registered as a sole trader.
On January 10, 2022, Brownlie contacted the ATO to set up GST for her business and submit Business Activity Statements. While unsuccessful on this date, Brownlie attempted again on January 25 and on January 27, with the assistance of a tax office staff member, logs the first of nine business activity statements from October 1 to April 30.
These documents entitle Brownlie to the $39,895 payment, which she received in her account on February 7.
A later investigation by the ATO could find no evidence that Brownlie ever conducted a business during this period.
While this scheme netted Brownlie the largest amount, in 2021, Brownlie had already defrauded the NSW government of more the $10,000. In September that year, Brownlie made seven applications for the $320 test and isolate payment through Service NSW, one of which was successful.
On 12 October, Brownlie claimed the Micro-Business Support Grant, relying on documents stating she was applying on behalf of a hairdressing salon on the Central Coast. Police later contacted the owner of the business who said she had never heard of Brownlie or authorised anyone else to claim the benefit on her behalf.
This application netted Brownlie $10,500 on October 16, and a subsequent $1500, deposited into her bank account.
Brownlie tried this ruse again on October 17, but this application was denied, with police noting the application was riddled with spelling errors.
In September 2022, police arrested Brownlie for these offences and later arrested her for other matters, including not complying with the terms of a court order.
Brownlie did not make it to Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday when her matter was heard, with her lawyer, Analise Ritchie, submitting guilty pleas on her behalf and informing the court her client was held up on public transport.
The archived GoFundMe page after the house fire indicates Brownlie raised $500, and court documents indicate Brownlie told police she had nothing left from her scams when she was arrested.
Brownlie will return to court in March to be sentenced.
