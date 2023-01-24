Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Bree Brownlie pleads guilty to COVID payment, tax fraud

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated January 24 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 5:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bree Brownlie after her house was gutted in a fire in August.

An Albion Park woman who appealed to the community for help after she was left with just $320 following a house fire has been revealed in court as a tax cheat and welfare scammer, defrauding the taxpayer of tens of thousands of dollars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.