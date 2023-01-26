Hot Property Illawarra: Builders say construction costs may be stabilising

It's Thursday, which means it's time for the latest edition of Australian Community Media's free weekly real estate newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
It's your weekly look at the always exciting world of property in the Illawarra and South Coast.
Making headlines this week is the news that Australian construction costs have hit a new high, but Illawarra builders say there may be signs the price of materials is stabilising.
However, some in the Illawarra looking to build their dream home could still face challenges.
Building costs rose by a record 11.9 per cent in 2022 according to the latest CoreLogic Cordell Construction Cost Index.
We talked to Illawarra builders to get their view on the situation.
The topic of land was also a key talking point throughout the Illawarra during the past week.
An increase in market activity, a lack of supply, and out-of-area buyers looking for a lifestyle change are among the reasons cited for Illawarra residential land values increasing significantly.
That's the verdict from the latest valuations on land produced by the NSW Valuer General, who has published land values for the South Coast region.
We provided a breakdown of the findings for each of the three Illawarra LGAs.
Meanwhile, the Illawarra features some of the most expensive residential land of regional markets throughout the country, while also offering among the smallest median lot sizes.
That's according to the latest HIA-CoreLogic Residential Land Report.
The desire for space and amenity that characterised the COVID-19 pandemic is still pushing up the size of residential lots that Australians demand, causing the price per square metre of residential land to decline more unambiguously.
A multi-million dollar home on a sought-after Warilla street has sold, although it required a six-figure price reduction in order to meet the market.
The home at 20 Little Lake Crescent, Warilla was for sale for the first time in 35 years.
The property sold last week for $2,700,000.
Finally, a South Coast property that could be the ultimate tree-change is for sale.
'Lyrebird Gully' is located on Foxground Road, Foxground, and features a home that's completely off-grid, and is surrounded by hundreds of hectares of subtropical rainforest.
Take a tour here.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.