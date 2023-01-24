Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Man charged over alleged one-punch attack on former Hawk Harry Froling

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated January 25 2023 - 7:27am, first published 7:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man is due to face court on Wednesday over an alleged one-punch attack that left former Hawks player Harry Froling with a fractured skull.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.