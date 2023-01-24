Man charged over alleged one-punch attack on former Hawk Harry Froling

A man is due to face court on Wednesday over an alleged one-punch attack that left former Hawks player Harry Froling with a fractured skull.
The 19-year-old was arrested at Wollongong Police Station on Tuesday afternoon following an investigation and a public appeal for information.
He will front Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, charged with affray and recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Emergency services were called to Crown Street about 2.40am on Sunday after Froling was found unconscious on a footpath.
He was injured after he was allegedly punched in the head, causing him to fall to the ground.
The 24-year-old Brisbane Bullets player was taken to Wollongong Hospital before he discharged himself and went to Brisbane.
However, there he attended Prince Charles Hospital, where scans revealed he had sustained serious head injuries, including a fractured skull.
Froling remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Earlier the night of the alleged attack, Froling - the older brother of Hawks captain Sam Froling - had 14 points and nine rebounds in the Bullets' win over his former club.
The Bullets have confirmed Froling will miss the remainder of the NBL season.
