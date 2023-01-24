The legacy of which retiring great Sam Bremner is most proud

She's done it all on the field, but proving elite rugby league and motherhood aren't mutually exclusive is the greatest source of pride for retiring Jillaroos great Sammy Bremner.
The Helensburgh product took to social media at the weekend to call time on an illustrious career, bookended by a second World Cup triumph - a decade after her first - in the UK in November.
It capped her second comeback from the birth of a child, with the mother of two saying she was driven by a desire to open that door for other players in the professional era.
"Particularly with my first child, there were so many people who told me how impossible it was and that I couldn't [come back]," Bremner said.
"There weren't any policies and procedures on how to do it. To look at all of that on paper, everything pointed to me not having children or not being able to return.
"It was wonderful to do it for myself, but my motivation the whole time was that I didn't want our sport to be like that.
"I wanted it to be that, if you want to do both of those things, you can, and we're going to have sport that encourages that.
"There's a few girls now who've gone on to have families and return to playing and I'm sure we'll see a lot more. I hope I've had even the smallest contribution to helping that happen."
Juggling new parenthood also came with a wretched run of injuries, including a broken leg that kept her out of the 2017 World Cup.
It also pulled the brakes on her early NRLW career with the Dragons at a time of exponential growth of the game. It made her return to the peak all the more remarkable.
"I believed in myself for so long that I could do it, but I just had some many things popping up, whether it was injuries or wanting to have a family," she said.
"There were times I was coming off three injuries, minimal game time, but really wanted a family. It meant I hadn't played any footy in more than two years.
"I knew that was going to be massive for me as a player, especially with the evolution of the game. So many people were getting so good and I was really going backwards because I couldn't up-skill myself at all.
"At the end of the day, having a family was also really important to me so I knew there was pressure I was putting on myself.
"I think that's what drove me and I think that's what made me put so much effort into the last season in particular."
Ironically, it was former Helensburgh teammate Corban Baxter's pregnancy that left the No. 1 jumper at the Roosters vacant after Bremner had flirted with a return to the Dragons.
It came after being seemingly leapfrogged by the likes of Tamika Upton and Emma Tonegato, but a career-best NRLW campaign saw her reclaim the spot she'd previously held a long-term mortgage on.
It meant, unlike all the preceding years, the 31-year-old had no unfinished business when she hoisted the Cup trophy with fellow co-captains Kezie Apps and Ali Brigginshaw.
"I didn't realise I was going to come to a decision this year, I really didn't have a plan for when I was going to retire," she said.
"I had a rough idea, I knew I wasn't going to play for another five or 10 years, it was going to be in the next couple.
"I'd been so ultra-focused to play another World Cup for such a long time, when I finished the final I just started crying because it was such a release and a weight lifted.
"I'd probably felt that uneasiness since breaking my leg in 2017, that I had more to give. When I was laying in bed that [next] morning I had this real sense of contentment.
"Everything I had wished to do, I felt like I had done. There was just a calmness. I realised it was something I'd never felt before and I called my husband and said 'I think this is going to be it'."
Retirement is always a tough call for pioneers of the women's game given they'll inevitably be giving up ever-growing opportunities.
It's something Bremner wrestled with, but the lessons in starting a family helped her make the call.
"I learned that from wanting to have children, the main thing is it's never the 'right' time," she said.
"You're always going to miss out on something. It's the same thing with retiring. The game's getting bigger, there's more money coming into it, it's becoming more professional, but if I keep seeking that out, I'll never retire on my own terms.
"I'm so ready to see who I am without football. It's been 12 years and such an important part of my life but I'm 31 now and that's a really exciting time as well.
"I still love the game and I want to help it in a different way and that's not taking the field again."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
