Illawarra's top under 18s talent have made it back-to-back Metropolitan Shield triumphs with a near perfect display at St Johns Park Bowling Club.
The squad of 11 bowlers representing Dapto Citizens, Windang, Warilla, Corrimal and Figtree Sports won 11 of their 12 matches in a dominant performance against rivals from zones 5, 12, 13 and 15.
Meanwhile, the Illawarra under 25s were pipped by a point by Zone 5 after their final round match was washed out in their inter-zone series which also featured zones 10, 12 and 15.
Illawarra were undefeated heading into the Zone 5 showdown; trailing by a point on the overall standings when the match was called off due to rain.
Zone 16 were leading on all three disciplines - Pairs, Triples and Fours - when the match was abandoned, leaving them with a moral victory, with Zone 5 likely saved by rain and hanging on as overall winners by a point.
Jacob Aitken and Travis Moran backed up from the Metro Shield the previous day and played well in the Pairs, while Corrimal's Jarrod Beckford was a standout in an impressive display by the whole U25s squad.
Meanwhile in the U18s Metro Shield, Ricci-Rose Hampton (Dapto Citizens) and Warilla's Travis Moran began in positive fashion with a 13-11 round one win over Zone 5.
Illawarra's Triples combination of Isaac Carter (Dapto Citz), Flynn Cooper (Warilla) and Hamish Hampton (Citos) had a 17-6 win, with the Fours rink of Zoe Davies (Windang), her clubmate Blake Perry, plus Cael Arneman (Citos) and Corrimal's Jacob Aitken (skip) winning 11-5.
Illawarra suffered their only loss of the day in the Triples against Zone 12; beaten 10-6. But Zone 16 finished on top overall following a 12-6 win in the Pairs and 11-6 Fours victory.
Zone 16 proved too strong for Zone 15 in round three with a 9-6 Pairs win, plus a 14-3 victory in Triples and a 15-3 win in the Fours.
Illawarra then sealed the Metropolitan Shield for 2023 with a comprehensive sweep of Zone 13 in round four.
Zone 16 conceded just seven shots following wins by the Pairs 18-5, Triples 31-1 and Fours 15-1.
A marathon day of four matches for each zone resulted in Illawarra finishing with 22 points and a massive +110 shot margin. Zone 12 were runners up on 12 points, followed by Zone 15 (8 points), Zone 5 (4 points) and Zone 13 (2 points).
Illawarra proved an outstanding team unit with reserves Zac Moran (Warilla) and Jacob Halpin (Figtree Sports) playing their role in one of the best performances by a junior rep squad from this region.
The players from both the U18s and U25s squad will now return to their clubs, with most looking to continue in their development in the Zone pennants competition which begins in late February.
