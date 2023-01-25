With their soft, floppy ears, low-slung bellies and smooth coats, Paula Johnston's family of Dapto sausage dogs looks built for cuddles, not carnage.
But there's no controlling the dogs when there are fireworks in the air.
Hounds by nature, they run as fast as their short legs can carry them to defend the backyard from the bright threat that seems to rain down on them.
When the trails of light vanish and the bangs turn to silence, the dogs are left confused and highly agitated. In their heightened state, they turn on each other.
"It's mistaken aggression," Ms Johnston, a miniature dachshund breeder and former veterinarian nurse, told the Mercury.
"Our dining room has been covered from one wall to the other in blood because they've grabbed and shook one another.
"My husband and I have been left sitting on the floor in a pool of blood after we've separated the dogs and patched them up. We sit there saying, 'what the hell just happened?'."
In the lead-up to Australia Day, the Mercury has been inundated with stories of dogs becoming desperate, endangered and injured when spooked by fireworks.
While owners can take precautions against legal, scheduled fireworks displays, pet owners are appealing for Illawarra residents to refrain from letting off unplanned, illegal fireworks.
"I've seen dogs that have found their way under houses and found one loose screw and ripped their heads open," Ms Johnston said.
"I've seen cats that have run into the wrong yard, running from a firework, and been grabbed by somebody's dog.
"Or how about the girl down the road whose horse ran from a firework, tripped and broke its legs, and now has as death sentence because of your firework?
"I'm not a party-pooper. I enjoy fun as much as the next person, but these are the consequences somebody has sustained due to your two minutes of fun."
SafeWork NSW has announced it is cracking down on illegal fireworks this Australia Day, with compliance checks planned for registered displays and steep penalties (fines of up to $27,500 and up to 12 months' imprisonment)in play for anyone caught letting off crackers without a license.
Farmborough Heights' Aimee Devine said her border collie Arlo was unperturbed by loud noises for the first 18 months of his life, but hadn't been the same since New Years Eve 2021, when someone let off fireworks directly outside the house.
The dog became terrified and tried to escape the yard any way he could.
"From then on we have had to stay home on any occasion we know there will be fireworks, as Arlo is triggered by them ... he needs to be put into his crate, with music on and blinds down so he stays calm," Ms Devine said.
"When we're not home in time (or don't know they're happening) Arlo gets so heightened by the fireworks it takes hours to calm him down."
Fernhill's Gearyn Adair said he had raised his fences to a height of more than nine feet to protect his dogs from fireworks-related harm.
"I'm terrified of them escaping and being hit by a car," he said.
"They shake, they run around panicked, they pant and can't settle.
"Every time I hear fire works now it's just such a negative emotion for me, planned or otherwise. To see pure terror in an animal's eyes isn't a pleasant experience.
"And the worst part is no authority gives the slightest care or takes responsibility for policing or enforcing it."
Head of SafeWork NSW Natasha Mann warned anyone caught illegally selling or buying fireworks would face "the full force of the law".
"Targeting the unlawful use of fireworks in NSW is a priority for SafeWork NSW. The community should be able to celebrate Australia Day with family and friends unscathed," she said.
Anyone with information on the illegal sale or use of fireworks should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
