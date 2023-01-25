Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Australia Day fireworks spark fears for Illawarra dog owners

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated January 25 2023 - 8:52pm, first published 6:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Johnston takes care to secure and separate her dogs on nights when fireworks displays are scheduled, but cannot guard against unplanned, illegal crackers. Picture: Wesley Lonergan

With their soft, floppy ears, low-slung bellies and smooth coats, Paula Johnston's family of Dapto sausage dogs looks built for cuddles, not carnage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.