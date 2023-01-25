Helensburgh car fire halts traffic

Firefighters are responding to an incident involving a car on fire in Helensburgh with the emergency call coming in just before 11am.
A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesperson said there were reports of explosions but the cause of the accident is yet to be determined.
Lawrence Hargrave drive on Walker street which was closed in both directions for about 20 minutes has now reopened with supervised movement.
Motorists are being advised to exercise caution and allow for extra travel time as the fire crews continue to extinguish the fire.
More information to come.
