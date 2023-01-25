Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Helensburgh car fire halts traffic

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated January 25 2023 - 11:44am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture

Firefighters are responding to an incident involving a car on fire in Helensburgh with the emergency call coming in just before 11am.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.