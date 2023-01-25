Illawarra Mercury
Flynn Ogilvie on point for Kookaburras versus Spain

By Tony de Souza
Updated January 25 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:30pm
Ogilvie scored in the Kookaburra's 4-3 win against Spain. Picture - Hockey Australia

Illawarra's Flynn Ogilvie was on the mark again in the Kookaburras tense 4-3 win over Spain in this quarter-final of the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar last Tuesday evening.

