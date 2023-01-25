Illawarra's Flynn Ogilvie was on the mark again in the Kookaburras tense 4-3 win over Spain in this quarter-final of the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar last Tuesday evening.
The world number one team will now play the winner of today's Germany/England clash in the semi-final on Friday.
It was also a double celebration for Ogilvie who last week received the Wollongong City Council Australia Day award for Sports Achievement for contributions to the community.
"Not how we want to get through a quarter final but we got through that's all that matters. Spain are a tricky team, they have some fast and skilful midfielders and strikers that cause us some trouble," Ogilvie said about the game.
"Coming back from 2-0 down shows the maturity of the group at the moment. We continue to put pressure on teams for 60 mins every game."
"That was a nice little surprise. Its very nice to be recognised by my home town, that is such an important part of who I am and the career I've had, with an award like this," Ogilvie said on the award.
The match started at a cracking pace in the first quarter when the Australians saw their three penalty corners taken by Blake Govers (2) and Jeremy Hayward well saved by the Spanish goalkeeper Adrian Rafi.
The second quarter saw the Spanish surprise the Kookaburras with their opening goal in the fifth minute when Xavier Gispert ran into the circle taking a reverse stick shot past the Australian keeper Andrew Charter.
Not to be outdone, Ogilvie found space in the final seconds of this quarter to fire a shot on the boards after collecting a ball from Matt Dawson to reduce the deficit to 2-1.
Then in a seven minute blitz in the third quarter, the Kookaburras took the score to 4-2 to the surprise of the Spanish.
Aaron Zalewski equalled scores 2-2 after finishing a pass from Jake Whetton two minutes into the quarter and five minutes later Hayward converted two drag flicks within a minute of each other for his sixth goal of the tournament.
The Spanish retaliated with two penalty corners and with four minutes to go were rewarded with a drag flick from Marc Miralles to keep the game alive at 4-3.
Miralles had an opportunity to level scores when awarded a penalty stroke but Charter padded it away to avoid the shootout.
In the second game, world champions Belgium beat New Zealand 2-0.
