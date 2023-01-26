Illawarra Mercury
Home/Comment/Comment

New Zealand outgoing PM loved by millions. Letters to the Editor, January 27, 2023

January 27 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Zealand's outgoing PM loved by millions. Letters, January 27, 2023

Adrian Devlin (Letters, January 25) is accusing the New Zealand Prime Minister of "Wokeism", and that she was creating social upheaval in her country, What rubbish! Jacinda Ardern was admired and loved by millions all over the world, and she now wants to be at home, get married, and be a proper wife and mum. There is nothing sinister about that, surely.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.