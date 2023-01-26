New Zealand's outgoing PM loved by millions. Letters, January 27, 2023

Adrian Devlin (Letters, January 25) is accusing the New Zealand Prime Minister of "Wokeism", and that she was creating social upheaval in her country, What rubbish! Jacinda Ardern was admired and loved by millions all over the world, and she now wants to be at home, get married, and be a proper wife and mum. There is nothing sinister about that, surely.
John Pronk, Corrimal
In letters (25/01/23) Andrew Devlin comes within a whisker of making hateful comments about the former New Zealand Prime Minister. Mr Devlin thinks she is Jacinta Ardern and then continues to pour scorn on her tenure. That her name is actually Jacinda Ardern somewhat diminishes Mr Devlin's credibility when he states her ministry was a disaster for New Zealand.
Considering we had to deal with Abbott and Morrison during that time it is a big call. I suggest that Mr Devlin has "jumped the shark" here and has come to the end of his free ride as a Mercury letter writer. A letter to the editor should be insightful, informative, witty or even angst driven. Sadly, Mr Devlin is just poorly informed.
Alyn Vincent, Thirroul
More and more Australians believe our recorded history is all lies and everything their forebears did was bad. Growing numbers suffer under the ignorant belief that, but for the British, this land and its original inhabitants would have been spared from any negative impacts arising from history's expansionary periods.
Younger Australians lack a realistic picture of history. They can't even see history is repeating itself right now. The world is on the verge of great upheaval and destruction, and it's not 'climate change'. Yet, they're solely obsessed with trashing the fabric and reputation of this great nation, and cancelling the family unit, freedom of thought and speech, even religious freedom.
Richard Burnett, Wollongong
I have been conducting a very unscientific experiment in social media. I have simply been asking those who vehemently oppose changing the date of Australia day from January 26 what they believe would be the worst possible consequence of changing the date.
I have been asking for a few weeks and have probably asked a few hundred people. So far the results have been quite consistent, not one person has come up with a reason why changing the date would cause any problems for them or for others.
If changing the day causes no harm and helps others, then I think we need to look at changing the date.
Doug Steley, Heyfield
