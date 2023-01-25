The long-awaited arrival of Guzman y Gomez is almost here, with the Fairy Meadow store to open next Thursday, February 2.
The restaurant on the corner of McGrath St and Princes Highway will be the first drive-thru location for the Mexican fast-food chain in the Illawarra and to kick off the store will be offering free coffee all day, alongside $5 burritos and bowls until 10pm, as well as a live mariachi band.
The Fairy Meadow store is the third from local franchisee Paul O'Neill, who also owns outlets in Wollongong and Shellharbour.
"We've hired over 60 crew members so far and are still looking for even more cooks, baristas, sales and crew too," Mr O'Neill said.
New starts will join veteran restaurant manager Gabby Antelmi, who originally joined Guzman y Gomez in 2011 at the original store in Newtown.
Now operations manager across Guzman Y Gomez in Wollongong, Shellharbour and Fairy Meadow, Ms Antelmi said her experience at the chain enabled her to grow her career, having moved between different roles across the business for a decade.
Once open, the Guzman y Gomez store will give motorists and locals another option at the so-called cholesterol corner, with more than half a dozen outlets near the corner of Mount Ousley Road and Princes Highway.
Mr O'Neill said the restaurant would give those passing through more choices.
"We are excited to open our first drive-thru in Illawarra and we can't wait to welcome the local community into Guzman Y Gomez Fairy Meadow. We're confident this brand-new drive-thru will be an absolute hit with locals and those road-tripping down (or up) the coast."
