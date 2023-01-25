Six Illawarra Surf Life Saving clubs will receive a funding injection of more than $1.3 million between them as local lifesavers attempt to keep up with the growing hordes of summer visitors.
Coalcliff, Bellambi, Kiama Downs, Sandon Point, Port Kembla and Gerringong Life Surf Saving Clubs will all receive a cut of the $5 million state-wide Surf Club Facility Grants to improve infrastructure.
Sandon Point Surf Club was awarded more than $307,000 to renovate the ten-year-old club building, adding a roof over the existing balcony, and an extension of the observation deck.
Club President Ken Holloway said the renovation was vital to improve visibility for lifesavers at a time when beach visitation is growing.
"Sandon point is one of the beaches in the Illawarra that's seen an incredible increase in activity, and it's mainly due to the people from south-west Sydney coming down to enjoy our great coastline," Mr Holloway said.
The current clubhouse has very little protection from the elements, and the southerly wind drives rain into the clubhouse, he said.
"We've seen it with an inch of water right through here [the clubhouse]," Mr Holloway said.
"It [the funding] will allow us to make the necessary renovations to the club to protect the building and improve our observation of the beach."
Surf Life Saving NSW Chief Executive Officer Steven Pearce said the Illawarra has become a mecca for visitors from south-west Sydney, and investments and improved facilities were vital to match the rising numbers of incidents and drownings.
"This has been the scene of some terrible tragedies over the last few years," Mr Pearce said.
"This summer, since December 1, we've had 13 drownings [in NSW] - we are well above, statistically, last year, which was the worst in NSW history," he said.
Investment in club infrastructure may also draw more volunteers, which is vital for the future of lifesaving, Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke said.
"We know that if places like Sandon Point have good facilities, people are going to be more attracted to join," she said.
Mr Pearce urged beach-goers to be vigilant on Australia Day and into the weekend, with visitors four-times more likely to drown on the national public holiday than any other day of the year.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
