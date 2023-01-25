53 years and counting: Illawarra Girl Guides leader receives OAM award

Judith Fyfe thought she'd have a crack at becoming a Girl Guides Leader just while her girls were little, she didn't realise it would earn her an Australia Day honour.
Fifty-three years later, Mrs Fyfe is being awarded with the Medal of the Order of Australia for her exceptional contribution to the young community, feeling more connected to the Girl Guides organisation than ever.
The Cordeaux Heights resident who turns 82 in March, said she's had a fair share of girly adventures.
"I started out as a leader for the young ones for seven to ten-year-olds and then moved on to working with the older girls," Mrs Fyfe said.
Mrs Fyfe has had several roles within the Girl Guides group with her most distinguished ones being a Sailing Master, water activities consultant and State Advisor.
"Helping girls develop and grow is what I've been doing all these years. For the past 20 years though I've actually spent most of my time on a state boat shed on the Parramatta river taking kids to sail."
Mrs Fyfe's generous actions are not limited to the Girl Guides, she has also been a carer for a Paralympic sportsperson for the 2004 and 2008 games.
"I was involved as a support worker and personal carer for an paralympic equestrian rider and I went with her to Athens and Beijing, it was a wonderful experience," she said.
The OAM award is not the first one for the 82-year-old, having also received the Chief Commissioner's Certificate 30 years' of service and Wattle award in the past.
Mrs Fyfe who also taught as a primary school teacher for over two decades says she is content with all she has done in her life.
"I've been busy, I've been happy."
The unstoppable Mrs Fyfe's most recent projects include sewing clothes for Women's protection centres and making trauma teddies for kids in hospital.
