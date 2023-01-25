Illawarra Mercury
53 years and counting: Illawarra Girl Guides leader receives OAM award

Zaina A Sayeda
Zaina A Sayeda
January 25 2023 - 10:00pm
Medal of the Order of Australia recipient Judith Fyfe. Picture by Adam McLean

Judith Fyfe thought she'd have a crack at becoming a Girl Guides Leader just while her girls were little, she didn't realise it would earn her an Australia Day honour.

