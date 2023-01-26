Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Purple hair a giveaway after Mount Warrigal mum Tayla Sault nicked e-scooters from Aldi

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 27 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylah Sault, 26, was spared time behind bars for her crimes. Picture from Instagram.

A mum-of-two who turned to stealing trolleys filled with e-scooters, camping gear and toys to fuel her drug addiction was on one occasion given away by her "distinctive" purple hair.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.