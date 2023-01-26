A mum-of-two who turned to stealing trolleys filled with e-scooters, camping gear and toys to fuel her drug addiction was on one occasion given away by her "distinctive" purple hair.
Mount Warrigal woman Taylah Sault faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday where she was spared time behind bars for larceny and four counts of shoplifting.
The 26-year-old was seen entering Aldi in Dapto with a male accomplice on the evening of September 6 last year - with tendered court documents stating her "distinctive purple hair" revealed her identity when police reviewed CCTV.
Sault confessed to nicking two e-scooters worth a total of $958 by putting them in a trolley and making a run for it through the car park after waiting for a customer to activate the entry door.
Staff reported the theft to police and Sault later admitted to not paying for the items. The e-scooters were returned to the shop.
Two months later, on November 15 last year, Sault also swiped a remote control helicopter, wireless earbuds, men's and women's clothing totalling $315 from TK Maxx in Wollongong.
Police were alerted by security guards with officers later finding Sault at a Burelli Street bus stop surrounded by price tags and security tags on the ground.
The thief was busted again a few days later stealing five pairs of men's pants totalling $250 from the Connor clothing store in Dapto Mall.
She then moved onto Big W and nicked a vacuum cleaner, toys, clothing and camping gear totalling $1176. Sault was spotted by police near the Dapto Ribbonwood Centre, walking with the packed trolley, making full admissions to the thefts.
In court, defence lawyer Caitlin Drabble said Sault's offending had escalated in the last 12 months to fuel her and her ex-partner's ice addiction.
Ms Drabble argued Sault had since been engaging with a methamphetamine detoxification program, adding that most stolen items were returned to stores.
Magistrate Greg Elks accepted Sault had made real attempts to get on top of her addiction and spared her time behind bars.
Sault was ordered to pay a $900 fine and will serve a 12-month prison sentence in the community.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
