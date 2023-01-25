UOW staff part of movement choosing to work on Australia day

A University of Wollongong professor is one of many across the country welcoming the choice to work this Australia Day.
Associate Dean (International) for the Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences Dr Kate Bowles said her personal preference was to not recognise the date as a good one.
"I'm really glad there's no pressure on me to choose one or the other and it feels more respectful to me not to recognise this date as a public holiday," Dr Bowles said.
The academic believes the step taken by the university is consistent with the way it thinks about respect and diversity.
UOW Vice-Chancellor Patricia Davidson said the general feedback from the university staff had been "overwhelmingly positive".
"I don't know an exact percentage but quite a few are planning to work on January 26," she said.
With the announcement about the change in work arrangements made only two weeks ago, Professor Davidson said many employees had already planned their holiday with their families.
"There's quite a few people also taking the day off. Either way, people are very respectful of their colleagues' decision either to work or not to work," she said.
Professor Davidson cited the change as a positive stand in determining UOW's allyship with First Nations people.
"For many people, especially our First Nations colleagues, January 26 marks invasion and colonisation," she said.
" We are very committed to a journey of truth-telling and reconciliation for our First Nations people."
The UOW VC believes this potentially might also be a way of moving on to reflecting a more culturally diverse society.
"Some of my colleagues have said what about days that are important to me like Diwali or Eid or Lunar New Year. It'll be interesting to see where this journey takes us."
Professor Davidson also said the university also wants to celebrate many Australians who will be recognised on Australia for their great contribution.
"I hope as a nation we can come together to discuss and debate to recognise how great Australia is and also what modern Australia is," she said.
Similar arrangements are now in place at many large companies around Australia, with employees at Telstra, Woodside Energy, Deloitte, KPMG, Australian Ethical and BHP also able to work on January 26.
Wollongong and Shellharbour councils are also considering changes to the way they mark Australia Day, with both saying they will look to consult with the community ahead of the 2024 event.
However, events for the 2023 public holiday will remain the same as in previous years, the councils said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.