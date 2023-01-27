Illawarra Mercury
Home/Comment/Comment

Five priorities for local business ahead of a close state election

By Adam Zarth
January 28 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The next NSW government must turbocharge the construction of affordable housing across the Illawarra. Picture by Anna Warr

With the festive season now behind us, 2023 is about to begin in earnest - and with it will come the realisation for many that we'll be returning to the ballot boxes in a few short weeks for a state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.