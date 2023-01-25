A Barrack Heights man fled down a trap door to hide under his house in a bid to avoid officers who showed up for a routine weapon check, a court has heard.
Joel Bill, 32, appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday following his arrest that morning.
Bill, who is subject to a weapons and firearms prohibition order, was at his Barrack Heights address when police arrived for a compliance check just before 9am, according to tendered court documents.
Police will allege that a woman Bill is prohibited from contacting by way of a court order greeted them at the door - but Bill was nowhere to be found.
Officers searched the home and found a trap door inside a hallway cupboard which gives access to under the home - and allegedly found Bill there. He surrendered to police and did not declare any weapons when asked.
Shortly after, police allegedly seized a black expandable baton from the lounge room. Bill was taken to Lake Illawarra police station in a paddy wagon.
In court, Bill pleaded guilty to contravening an AVO, and confirmed he will fight two other charges of possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit and using a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order.
Defence lawyer Caitlin Drabble argued the prosecution case was weak given the weapon was found in a shared space of the house, making it difficult to prove the baton was his.
Police prosecutor Kate McKinley argued a custodial sentence was "extremely likely" given Bill's record.
Sgt McKinley added he was currently on parole, has been in jail for domestic violence offences against the woman who answered the door, and has a history of breaching AVOs.
Magistrate Greg Elks denied Bill's release, pointing to his lengthy record, prompting Bill to yell "ya f---in' c-cksuckers".
