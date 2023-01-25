The cost of chicken has jumped by 20 per cent at independent grocers and butchers across the Illawarra, but experts are not sure what is causing the issue.
Chicken has become the latest in a series of consumer items that have jumped in price, adding pain to household budgets, after an unexplained rise in mortality in the most widely used breed of chicken.
Suppliers were reporting to retailers that stocks of chicken were running low in early December and by early January this shortage began to be priced into the products in fridges at markets and butchers' windows.
At Leisure Coast Fruit Market and Deli, the lack of supply led to an immediate increase in cost, co-owner Michael Braidiotti said.
"Straightaway there was about a 20 per cent increase."
Unlike other fresh foods that were affected by flooding and fuel increases, the cause of the chicken shortage is not as clear.
Some breeders of the most widely consumed chicken variety, the Ross breed, reported an increase in mortality of up to 50 per cent.
Unlike other meat industries such as beef and lamb, the chicken industry is highly concentrated, with only two companies supplying chicken breeding flocks to processors.
At the processing stage, two companies, Baida and Inghams, control 80 per cent of the chicken meat market.
In early 2022, the fragility of this supply chain was exposed, when a COVID outbreak in processing plants saw chicken fridges empty and purchasing limits at major supermarkets.
This and other issues have led to some of the most volatile conditions in the fresh food sector in living memory, Mr Braidiotti points out.
"We've not seen a 12 months, as tough as the last 12 months."
The rise in chicken prices comes as shoppers see further jumps in their weekly shopping bill.
Today, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the consumer price index (CPI) rose by 7.8 per cent in the year to December 2022. The cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks rose by 9.8 per cent.
"The annual increase for the CPI is the highest since 1990," Michelle Marquardt, ABS head of prices statistics, said.
The rise in the overall figure is the highest since 1990, with food a major factor in the increases. While fruit and vegetables stabilised after being impacted by flooding, all other sub-sectors rose.
Outside of food and beverages, strong increases in travel and electricity were behind the elevated inflation figures in the December quarter.
