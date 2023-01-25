A hardened Illawarra criminal thanked Wollongong Police in court on Tuesday, as he was sentenced to up to 18 months in jail.
Police found Jeremy Lee Sing, 46, last year, slumped in his wheelchair unresponsive in Towradgi. The man, who is well known to police in the region, was suffering from a shattered ankle and badly damaged fibula.
That night, police, who had previously arrested Sing on numerous other occasions, took Sing to hospital for treatment, instead of arresting Sing as they so often had to.
Appearing in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday from Long Bay Jail hospital, Sing's lawyer Elizabeth Parkes thanked police on Sing's behalf, as he acknowledged he was in no state to get himself to the hospital at that time.
The Wollongong man with no fixed abode could be seen to manoeuvre himself in the witness room at the inmates' hospital in a wheelchair, and was a far cry from the threatning man who intimidated family and members of the public.
While at risk of losing his right foot due to his injuries, Sing pleaded guilty to a number of offences, adding to his extensive criminal history.
Documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court reveal that Sing was living with a woman who he is prohibited from contacting due to past threats and acts of violence.
In October, this woman was driving with Sing to a Towradgi address. During the drive, Sing became violent, hitting the woman five times in the face while she was driving, causing her to momentarily lose her glasses that she needed to see the road.
When the pair arrived at the destination, the woman got out of the car and walked past the passenger's side where Sing was sitting. As she did so, Sing lashed out with one of his crutches at the woman, hitting her in the left leg and causing her to limp.
A witness who saw this called police who arrived later that afternoon as Sing was still in the passenger's side seat.
With his broken foot, Sing was taken to hospital.
In September, police were patrolling Kembla Street in Wollongong when they saw Sing pushing a bicycle.
With a bruised left eye, SIng told police he "fell down the stairs" and sprained his ankle.
Police saw Sing holding a portable speaker wedged in the bicycle's handlebars with a new electrical cord and battery, with the plastic safety cap still covering the adaptor.
Questioned, Sing said he bought the speaker from a man named "Jason" but could not provide police with Jason's address, contact details or last name.
Later investigations revealed the speaker was stolen from the Wollongong Telstra shop, with Sing caught on CCTV.
In court on Tuesday, Sing pleaded guilty to these and three other offences, including possessing stolen goods and assaulting the woman he is prohibited from having contact with.
Magistrate Chris McRobert said Sing was effectively "instutionalised" having only spent two years out of the past 12 not in custody.
Mr McRobert sentenced Sing to 18 months in jail with a 10 month non parole period. With time already served Sing will be eligible for release on November 6.
