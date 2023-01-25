A Woonona-man has been recognised as part of a team making the aged care experience one step smoother.
Aidan O'Flaherty, of Woonona, picked up a major award at the 2022 innovAGING National Awards late last year for a unique software platform designed to assist aged care operators to track maintenance and repairs.
Mr O'Flaherty accepted the Age Services Innovator of the Year award on behalf of IT platform Asset Journey.
Asset Journey was recognised by the judges for providing an effective asset management solution with a focus on compliance.
"Innovation in aged care is not just about having the right technology and set up, it's about supporting the workforce to deliver better care, and equipping them with the right tools and systems," head of innovAGEING Merlin Kong said.
