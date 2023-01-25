Women's CBA about conditions not dollars: Apps

Dragons skipper Kezie Apps insists the current battle with the NRL over a first women's CBA is "nothing to do with money" as the dispute threatens to halt the beginning of the NRL season.
The game's male and female players remain at loggerheads with the NRL as their representative body, the RLPA, looks to negotiate a new CBA after more than a year of back and forth over pay and conditions.
While male players have the safety net of the previous agreement that carries over until a fresh one is negotiated, the women remain without a watershed first CBA.
It leaves the game's female players without NRLW contracts or a proposed schedule despite the addition of four new teams this season.
It will see players head into next weekend's All-Stars clash and looming NSW Women's Premiership without insurances and faced with the choice of sitting out or risking NRLW contracts.
Speaking at the Illawarra Steelers season launch, Apps said the uncertainty was frustrating for the players after several years of growth in the game.
"I feel really sorry for the clubs, especially the new clubs coming into it, not having a clear direction of where they could go," Apps said.
"A lot of clubs are talking to a lot of players but there's nothing in concrete because they have no idea what it looks like.
"I feel for the coaches and obviously the players as well. We can't plan our lives and plan the next however many months because we don't know what it looks like yet.
"I can only plan a week in advance at the moment because you don't know what's going to happen or where we're going to be.
"Girls like myself have to relocate, girls have work and family [concerns]. They need to able weigh those things up against what they might be offered.
"There's so many things happening behind the scenes and it's just really frustrating that we can't have a clear view of what we're doing. It's really tough."
Players were left enraged when the NRL subverted the negotiation process by announcing a new salary cap prior to a new CBA being struck.
Head office confirmed, two days before Christmas, that the NRL cap will increase from $9.6 million to $12.1 million and the NRLW cap will rise to $884,000.
It is nothing to do with money. It's about the basic work conditions that come with having a collective bargaining agreement. We currently have nothing in place.- Kezie Apps
It's an increase of 25 per cent for the men, and 150 per cent for the women, though it's been viewed as a calculated move from head office to characterise the saga as purely a pay dispute.
Apps insists that couldn't be further from the truth.
"It is nothing to do with money at all," she said.
"It's about the basic work conditions that come with having a collective bargaining agreement. We currently have nothing in place.
"In regards to how and when we're playing, things around pregnancy policy, minimum wages, anything that goes into workplace policies, we have nothing.
"It's got nothing to do with the money, it's about having that security that, if we do sign a contract, we know what we're signing up for and what's protected.
"We have come a long way as a game, but it's still got a long way to go."
It's a sentiment echoed by fellow Jillaroos star and Steelers recruit Emma Tonegato, who returned to the 13-a-side game last year after a near decade as full-time professional athlete in Rugby Sevens.
"I just feel like my life is on hold at the moment and I'm just treading water until these decisions gets made," Tonegato said.
"I need to make decisions about work, where I'm going to be, what I'm going to get paid, can I pay the mortgage? All those things are just waiting.
"We thought it was going to be sorted last year, then January [this year], now it's February. It's really frustrating.
"At the end of last year I was juggling full-time work and playing and I didn't feel like I wasn't giving a hundred per cent to either. That doesn't sit well with me, I'm somebody who needs to step in with two feet.
"I think the RLPA has been pretty clear on what we're standing for and what we need in order for the CBA to go through. We're all on the same page and united
"Hopefully the NRL can meet us halfway on that and we can get the CBA sorted and have some certainty."
Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.