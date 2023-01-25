Illawarra Mercury
Women's CBA about conditions not dollars: Apps

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated January 26 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 8:40am
Kezie Apps insists the dispute between players and the NRL over a women's CBA has nothing to do with money. Picture - Dragons Media

Dragons skipper Kezie Apps insists the current battle with the NRL over a first women's CBA is "nothing to do with money" as the dispute threatens to halt the beginning of the NRL season.

