An inside look into some of the Mercury plans for 2023: Editorial

For many, the day after the January 26 public holiday marks the end of the summer break and the return to reality - school, work, sports and a focus on health and fitness.
Over this extended weekend, while our bodies are enjoying the last few hours of relaxation, our minds start ticking over to what we want to achieve in 2023 and the jobs that need to be done.
At the Illawarra Mercury, we've got an exciting year ahead, including a few changes to our team. We will welcome Marlene Even to the newsroom as our new cadet journalist on Monday.
Unfortunately, as one cadet starts, another finishes up. Rosie Bensley will be signing off from the Mercury on January 31 after completing her 12-month traineeship.
We're sure our readers will miss Rosie's flair for telling a story, but we wish her all the best in her travels around Europe.
We are also welcoming Nadine Morton to the team in mid-February. Nadine will join us as our breaking news reporter and run a live blog every weekday.
Our online readers often tell us that breaking news is the number one reason they subscribe to the Mercury, and it's a great feeling to be able to invest in this vital content area.
In the coming weeks, you can expect the Illawarra Mercury app to receive a refresh.
It'll have the same look and feel but will include more content, you will be able to search for old stories, and it will include an interactive Today's Paper.
You can also expect the Illawarra Mercury to roll out a combined print and digital subscription in the coming weeks.
We know many readers enjoy our online and print content, and we want to make it easier for you to read the Mercury however you wish.
As we prepare for a busy year ahead, thank you for your continued support. The Mercury would not exist if it were not for the help of our readers, subscribers and advertisers.
You hold us accountable, drive us to tell compelling stories about our community and encourage us to ask difficult questions.
Thank you.
- Gayle Tomlinson
