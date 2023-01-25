Teenagers, woman injured in crash at Appin

A two-car crash has left three people injured on Appin Road, with two transported to Campbelltown hospital.
Emergency services were called to the crash around 8.30AM, where a woman in her forties and two teenaged girls were reportedly injured, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.
The woman sustained an injury to her mouth, one teenaged girl was left with stomach, pelvic and chest pain, and another suffered a injury to her nose, they said.
Appin Road has been cleared and all lanes re-opened.
Ambulance, Police, Fire and Rescue NSW and Rural Fire Service trucks all attended the accident.
