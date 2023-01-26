Stokes Lane Cafe aims to beat Bulli clearway plans

A Bulli cafe is taking action to reduce the impact of extended clearways along the Princes Highway.
Stokes Lane Cafe is located on the highway and a portion of its business comes from morning commuters parking on the street to grab a coffee on their way to work.
As part of a suite of measures to improve traffic flow through the Bulli CBD, Transport for NSW has flagged an increase in clearway hours along the highway.
On the Stokes Lane Cafe side of the highway, that would see the creation of a morning clearway of 6.30-9.30am - prime coffee-purchasing time.
To counter the loss of on-street parking, the cafe has lodged a development application with Wollongong City Council for a car park in Stokes Lane, behind the cafe.
"The commercial viability of Stokes Lane Cafe is heavily reliant upon takeaway sales from passing traffic," the statement of environmental effects said.
"The ability for customers to easily park and access the cafe for short periods of time is essential for this trade. As the site does not currently accommodate any on-site parking for the cafe, the loss of all on-street parking in this area of the Princes Highway needs to be mitigated."
The car park would also service a residential unit in the same building as the cafe.
The proposed car park would offer six spaces - the first reserved for residents of the unit - with spaces constructed at a 45-degree angle.
The wooden fencing at the site would be removed to build the car park, with new fencing constructed to create a private courtyard for the residence.
The application also noted that the creation of the car park would free up space on the highway for neighbouring businesses that do not have the space to create off-street parking.
The proposed car park is close to the Heritage Hotel, which is a listed heritage item, however the statement of environmental effects believed there would be no impact on that site.
"The removal of existing fencing and replacement with a level open parking area is not found to detract from the significance of the item in any manner," the application stated.
"Rather it may improve the amenity of the area through the increased setback to the fencing."
The development application is on public exhibition until February 6.
