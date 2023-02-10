Few interior trends capture the warmth and comfort that farmhouse styling brings to our homes. From its age-old origins, through its variations over the years, and the current modern-farmhouse look that meets today's lifestyle needs.
Beaumont Tiles design specialist Christie Wood said it's not hard to see why so many homemakers love modern-farmhouse style, and why it should be up there in your thinking regarding your next renovation.
"It's a beautiful style that speaks to our love of rural vistas and brilliant summer sunsets, which we neve tire of."
It's a balance of traditional farmhouse - timber beams, wood-panelled walls, butcher blocks and floral curtains - with clean contemporary lines.
"Modern farmhouse interior design is about finding the balance between rustic and modern, and choosing simple and minimalistic items but with a warm colour palette and interplay of textural surfaces," Ms Wood said.
It's a combination of classic farmhouse, with softer elements. Perhaps a cosy linen sofa decorated with throws and cushions to soften the hardness, particularly in the living room.
Introducing hard-worked elements such as re-claimed timber, barn-style doors, and exposed brick walls can bring the modern-farmhouse look to life.
Using distressed or upcycled furniture can give so much character to a room. Consider adding a coffee table, or a traditional buffet and hutch, to deliver this feel.
A porcelain apron sink looks sensational alongside stainless steel cooking appliances and Scandi-look timber bench tops.
Ms Wood said the modern-farmhouse style is about sustainability and celebrating your local artisans, giving it a beautiful local feeling that is unique to your area.
"This look is a little rough around the edges, which embraces re-purposing and up-cycling, meaning it is really friendly for those looking to build a sustainable home."
Instead of replacing old features such as handles, cabinetry, or that old mirror you found in the garage, look to restoring these items.
It's an excellent opportunity to use local artisans to help in that restoration process. A local furniture maker, framer, painter or artist, they can all help create a unique home makeover.
Neutral tones on floors and walls are ideal for modern-farmhouse styling. Rooms appear more spacious and hero pieces can shine. Mix and match soft furnishings, hang a tapestry or lay a pure-wool rug.
Ms Wood said one excellent product to bring the modern-farmhouse vibe into your home is Pierre French Pattern tile from Beaumont Tiles.
"This gorgeous tile brings a rustic edge inside and outside the home thanks to its refined pattern."
Available in warm-toned beige and cooler-toned neutral, the tile has two texture levels to enhance your modern-farmhouse makeover.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.