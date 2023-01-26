While other kids might have spent their school holidays at the beach or at the movies, 12-year-old Savannah Otis had grander plans.
The talented Mount Pleasant youngster is getting into the business world early, flexing her creative muscles to become a entrepreneur before she even hits her teens.
The 12-year-old has converted her talent for making earrings into a business that's taken her to markets up and down the Illawarra coast, and Savannah said it's only up from here.
Savannah's fateful foray into jewellery design began when she bought a jewellery-making kit from Kmart last year, and started using beads and paperclips to make earrings.
Once she got the hang of it, Savannah's mum Leeah suggested the 12-year-old start buying charms and making earrings to sell to her friends at school.
"I liked how I just had creative freedom - I could just create what I wanted by using beads and all that," Savannah said.
Since selling her first pair at school in April 2022, Savannah is now a regular stall-holder at Wentworth Markets in Port Kembla and other pop ups around the Illawarra and while the 12-year-old is the brains behind the operation, her family are all ready to lend a hand, too.
Savannah's grandfather holds a special role in the business, gifting her the tools to get it up and running.
"He holds the charms and I use the drill - he gave my first pair of pliers, too," she said.
Savannah is one of many young people starting their own businesses, following their passions to see where it leads them.
Research by professional services firm EY and non-profit Junior Achievement revealed 41 percent of teens would consider entrepreneurship as a career option, and 61 percent of teen girls had thought about starting a business.
For Savannah, her business has been a great way to explore her creativity, and she's dedicated to the craft - she spends hours making studs, hooks and acrylic earrings.
"Sometimes I'll sit down all day and just make earrings," she said.
The money she earns is mostly funnelled back into the business, she said, with a little saved for a rainy day.
In the future, Savannah hopes she can grow her jewellery business and open an online store.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.