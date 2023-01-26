Illawarra Mercury
Inaugural Steelers ready to launch ahead of NSW Women's Premiership campaign

By Mitch Jennings
January 26 2023
The Illawarra Steelers officially launched their NSW Women's Premiership campaign on Wednesday night. Picture by Adam McLean

There's few things she hasn't experienced in her decorated career, but donning a Steelers jersey for the first time was a major thrill for Jillaroos veteran Kezie Apps on Wednesday.

