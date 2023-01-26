He may have proven the Thunder's match-winner on Wednesday night, but Nathan McAndrew won't have long to celebrate as his attention already turns towards his side's next challenge.
Sydney will host the Heat in the Big Bash League's first semi-final on Friday night, with all at stake for both sides. The winner of The Eliminator will keep their campaign alive, while it's curtains for the loser.
The Thunder booked their spot in Friday's clash following a pulsating last day of the regular season. Hobart's thrilling two-run win over Brisbane on Wednesday afternoon added pressure on McAndrew's team as they aimed sneak into finals merely hours later.
Set just 119 by the Stars to win, the Thunder did it the hard way but got over the line, with Oak Flats' McAndrew hitting the match-winning runs with a boundary in the 19th over as they sealed a victory. He finished 12 not out off 10 deliveries.
It was the perfect way to return to the field for McAndrew, who had missed their previous game to a groin concern. However, the Illawarra all-rounder hopes to keep that winning vibe going as they prepare to face Brisbane.
"I was watching the Heat game beforehand pretty intently and was dealing with a bit of a groin injury, so I wasn't supposed to actually be playing and instead resting up hopefully for the finals. But after the Heat bottled that run chase, all of a sudden it was a must-win game," McAndrew told the Mercury.
"So I had to put the boots on and try to do my best, so it was a funny old day, preparing to play while hoping not to, so I could give myself a few days to get fully fit. But it was obviously good to get back out there and have a good run around and it was a pretty scratchy win in the end. We made it quite hard for ourselves with the bat, but we were able to get across the line, which is all that matters.
"It's obviously a quick turnaround for us, but that's tournament cricket in the end of the day. But I think we seem to be at our best when we are busy. When we seem to have a few days off, we're not at our best. But hopefully we can get into that busy mode and get hot at the right time."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.