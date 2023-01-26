Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sydney Thunder's Nathan McAndrew prepares to replicate BBL heroics in finals

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
January 26 2023 - 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan McAndrew smashes the winning runs for the Thunder against the Stars on Wednesday night. Picture by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

He may have proven the Thunder's match-winner on Wednesday night, but Nathan McAndrew won't have long to celebrate as his attention already turns towards his side's next challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.