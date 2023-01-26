Illawarra Mercury
Kiama icon Edith Clark dies at age 100

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
January 26 2023
Edith Clark, at front, celebrating her 100th birthday with her family last July. Picture by Adam McLean.

Edith Clark, a familiar face around Kiama who swam daily at the rock pool right up into her 90s, has died at the age of 100.

