Kiama icon Edith Clark dies at age 100

Edith Clark, a familiar face around Kiama who swam daily at the rock pool right up into her 90s, has died at the age of 100.
Mrs Clark died on January 18 peacefully at home, as was her wish, with her daughters Maria and Noreen and her granddaughter Donna at her side.
She had celebrated her 100th birthday six months earlier with her large extended family, holding court with her wit and her warmth.
Mrs Clark was born on July 14, 1922 in Worksop in Nottinghamshire, England, the youngest of three children.
In World War II she worked at a factory making steel cable, she spent 14 years as a nurse's aide at Wollongong Hospital, and she worked in a mixed business.
In 1944 she married Sydney and together they had three children: Terry, Maria, and Noreen.
The family emigrated to Australia in the 1960s, first living in a migrant hostel in Fairy Meadow and then Farmborough Heights.
Forty years ago, Mrs Clark and her husband moved to Kiama, a place she described as "a bit of heaven dropped from the sky".
During the course of those four decades Mrs Clark became well-known in the town, especially for her daily swims at the rock pool, which were her habit until the age of 95.
When her granddaughter Donna shared news of Mrs Clark's death online, the post was met with dozens of messages that illustrated just how well-liked she was in the Kiama community.
"Edith will be sadly missed she was a blessing to our community," Monique Hogarth said.
"What a wonderful woman she was," Louise Dalmazzo said.
Jean Ogilvie said it was "wonderful" to have known Mrs Clark.
"Kiama truly has lost an icon," she said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
