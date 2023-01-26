A man who was supposedly "going well" while on parole for a police pursuit has once again led police on a dangerous chase on the state's South Coast.
Alan Bruce Potts, 47, appeared before Wollongong Local Court today on six charges relating to a police pursuit on January 20.
Police allege Potts led police on a high speed chase near Batemans Bay in broad daylight.
Potts reached speeds of up to 170km/h just after 4pm on Friday afternoon, posing a significant risk to the general public, police prosecutors said.
Potts's dangerous driving involved overtaking vehicles on a single-lane roadway and his actions led to two collisions on local roads.
Police were required to take evasive action to avoid further crashes.
Ultimately five police vehicles were required to bring Potts's rampage to a halt.
Court proceedings revealed that Potts had a significant recording, including property-related offences and driving matters, and was previously imprisoned for a police pursuit.
At the time of the most recent charge, Potts remained on parole for the previous pursuit.
Despite this, Potts's lawyer Keely Boom said her client was "going well" while on parole, and otherwise complied with all directions, including engaging with drug and alcohol pathways.
Registrar Bruiceen Coulthard found the police version of the matter "very concerning", and was not satisfied that there were reasonable conditions that could mitigate the risk Potts posed to the community.
Taking this into account, Ms Coulthard refused bail and Potts will return to Nowra local court tomorrow.
